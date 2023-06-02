42-year-old emerges as surprise candidate for Leeds United job, has won Championship promotion twice

Scott Parker is now among the managers ‘being considered’ by Leeds United, reports The Telegraph.

Recent reports confirmed that Sam Allardyce would not be leading Leeds United into the 2023/24 Championship season, following his brief stint in charge of the Yorkshire club which ended in relegation to the Championship.

Several names have since been tipped to replace him, including Carlos Corberan, Steven Gerrard, and Brendan Rodgers, but an emerging report from The Telegraph says that Corberan and Gerrard, as well as former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Parker ‘are among the managers being considered’ by Leeds United.

The 42-year-old Parker was most recently in charge of Belgian side Club Brugge where he lasted just 12 games in charge, though he is best known for guiding both Fulham and Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Parker to Leeds…

Parker wasn’t always a favoured name in the dugout. At both Fulham and Bournemouth he had his critics, who weren’t so fond of his style of play which wasn’t the most attacking or entertaining.

But to Parker’s credit, at both clubs he did the job that was asked of him. He guided both clubs to promotion from the Championship and both clubs are in much better positions now, so it’s easy to see why Parker’s name is being mentioned in Leeds’ manager talks.

Whether he’s a good fit for Leeds remains to be seen, though. Leeds is a huge club with likewise expectations, and their fans will want to see dominant football in the Championship next year, rather than the type of football that Parker deploys.

It’s certainly an interesting link, but Parker for now just seems to be a name under consideration, rather than a leading candidate in the running for the Leeds job.