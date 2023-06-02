3 Jack Clarke replacements Sunderland should look at amid new transfer claims

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke was a star performer over the 2022/23 campaign and his success has drawn plenty of transfer interest ahead of the summer window.

Rumours have been rife over Clarke’s Sunderland future and after claims of bids from Brentford, Crystal Palace and Burnley, it was reported that the Black Cats are expected to cash in on their star winger this summer.

It means the Wearsiders could do with identifying a replacement, so here, we put forward three wingers who could be ideal signings if Clarke heads for pastures new…

Marco Tilio – Melbourne City

It seems Sunderland have had their eyes on the A-League amid reports of a nearing move for centre-back Nectarios Triantis so in their Australian scouting missions, Marco Tilio is someone who should’ve caught the eye.

Like Clarke, Tilio can play on either wing and provides both goalscoring and creative threat. The 21-year-old managed 10 goals and six assists in 30 games across all competitions this season to fire Melbourne City to the A-League grand final against Central Coast Mariners and reported target Triantis.

Scott Twine – Burnley

Time will tell what Burnley have planned for Twine after a disrupted first season at Turf Moor but if Clarke was to join the Clarets, the 23-year-old could be pushed down Vincent Kompany’s pecking order.

Cutting in from the left-wing, Twine could be a great replacement for Clarke. It could even be proposed that a player swap + cash deal would work. The Swindon-born star is a dead ball specialist and could become a star at Championship level if given the game time.

Emil Hansson – Heracles Almelo

Last but not least is Swedish winger Hansson. Admittedly, this feels like a fairly optimistic one given just how strong his 2022/23 campaign was but if a move could be done for a reasonable price, this could be a brilliant signing.

Hansson, 24, managed a stunning 16 goals and 19 assists in 38 games for Dutch second-tier side Heracles this season. He previously struggled to make a telling impact in the Eredivisie but after firing his side back to the top-flight, Hansson is one who clubs will surely have an eye on this summer.