3 goalkeepers Portsmouth should eye up amid potential Matt Macey complication

Portsmouth are in the market for a goalkeeper or two this summer and it has been said that a permanent deal for Matt Macey would interest John Mousinho.

However, reporter Andrew Moon recently said that Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League could complicate a possible deal for Portsmouth.

With that in mind, it would be wise for Pompey to keep alternative options in mind. Here, we put forward three goalkeepers the Fratton Park outfit should definitely consider…

Luke Southwood – Reading

Southwood will become a free agent this summer when his Reading contract ends and for any League One club in need of a goalkeeper, he has to be on the radar. He made a great impression on loan with Cheltenham Town over the 2022/23 campaign, keeping 16 clean sheets in 46 League One games.

At 25, he’s ready to be the no.1 at his next permanent club and still has the best years of his career ahead of him.

Conor Hazard – Celtic

Northern Irish shot-stopper Hazard is another goalkeeper approaching the end of his contract and he looks ready for a spell as a no.1. He’s previously impressed on loan with Dundee, Falkirk and managed 14 clean sheets in 39 with HJK Helsinki this season.

Hazard has only really been a backup when kept at Celtic but if given a chance to start regularly at a permanent home, he could reach new heights and really maximise his potential.

Connor Ripley – Morecambe

At 30, Ripley is more experienced than the other two players put forward but he could be an important figure for Portsmouth. He’s got bags of experience and leadership abilities to boot and deserves a chance in goal for a team that actually has a decent backline.

Ripley was given the tough task of dealing with a leaky Morecambe defence this season but his goalkeeping abilities were still on show.