3 decisions that could come back to haunt Sheffield Wednesday as retained list is announced

Sheffield Wednesday have finally confirmed their retained list ahead of the summer transfer window, with a number of players heading for pastures new.

Sheffield Wednesday have decided to let seven senior players go upon the expiry of their contracts. Options for the likes of Barry Bannan, George Byers, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa have been triggered, while offers have been tabled to Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson.

But which decisions could the Owls come to regret? We take a look here…

Letting Ben Heneghan go

One decision that has been met with surprise is the exit of Heneghan. He made a brilliant start to life at Hillsborough and looked to be on the right path to become a real standout at the back for the Owls.

However, injury struck and brought an early end to his season after just 13 appearances. His towering aerial presence could’ve been of great value in the Championship but as he heads for free agency, Heneghan will be a great signing for a League One club in need of a central defender.

Dennis Adeniran departs

Adeniran was another popular figure at Sheffield Wednesday but with his deal up, he’ll head for pastures new. The energetic midfielder brought legs to Moore’s midfield and even showed he can play as a right wing-back towards the end of the season.

Again, Adeniran could’ve been a useful asset to have in the squad and will be a good signing for a third-tier side.

Ryan Galvin moves on

Last but not least is a decision that many will understand but it could certainly come back to bite Wednesday. Galvin has looked like a bright prospect in his loans away from Hillsborough and while with the U21s and as a versatile, left-sided defender, you get the feeling he could’ve had a part to play in the years to come.

As touched on before though, this is a decision that makes sense. At 22, he’s got to play regular senior football but if he can find that and maximise his potential, the decision to let him go could come back to bite.