3 Alfie May alternatives Derby County should consider after new transfer developments

Derby County have been among the sides said to be keen on Cheltenham Town talisman Alfie May this summer.

The Robins star is expected to be on the move in the coming months and while Derby have been linked, Charlton Athletic are said to be favourites to sign him. They’ve already lodged a bid, so it could be wise for the Rams to keep potential alternatives in mind.

Here, we put forward three strikers Derby County should consider instead of May…

Sam Smith – Cambridge United

All three of these players are out of contract this summer and arguably, Smith is the best of the lot. The 25-year-old managed 14 goals and four assists across all competitions for a struggling Cambridge United side and is definitely ready to lead the line for a club further up the divisions.

If Paul Warne can get him to his best and keep him there, Smith could be a real talisman for the Rams.

Sean Maguire – Coventry City

29-year-old Maguire is heading for pastures new again after Coventry decided against extending his contract despite only signing him in January. He’s got 166 Championship appearances to his name and while not the most prolific at the level, it would be interesting to see how he could get on in League One.

Maguire could lead the line or drop into an attacking midfield role if needs be, offering Warne a bit of versatility going forward.

Dan Agyei – Crewe Alexandra

Last but not least is ex-Burnley and Oxford United man Agyei, who starred in League Two over the 2022/23 campaign. Playing anywhere across the frontline, the London-born attacker managed 16 goals and five assists in 52 games, often carrying crew to important wins and raws.

He previously played League One football with Oxford but he looks ready for another shot in the third-tier after starring with Crewe.