Wolves join race to sign Southampton man, price tag has already been made clear

Wolves have joined the race to sign Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, reports The Sun.

Ward-Prowse, 28, looks set to leave Southampton this summer. It comes after the Saints’ relegation from the top flight, but after another impressive Premier League campaign from the Englishman who netted nine times and assisted four more in 38 league appearances last season.

A number of teams have been linked with him ahead of the summer transfer window, including Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and West Ham, with the Saints apparently looking for a fee of around £40million for Ward-Prowse.

And now, an emerging report from The Sun has revealed that Wolves are the latest team to take an interest in Ward-Prowse ahead of the summer.

Southampton’s summer transfer plans are seemingly being delayed by their ongoing appointment of Swansea City boss Russell Martin, with compensation issues said to be the obstacle.

Ward-Prowse to Wolves?

It would be very surprising if Ward-Prowse was playing in the Championship next season. He managed to showcase his Premier League quality in an otherwise dire Southampton side and he has no shortage of suitors.

This £40million price tag seems like a fair price for a quality player in his prime years and with so many teams showing an interest, Southampton might be quietly confident of receiving that £40million.

Wolves seems like it could be a good fit for Ward-Prowse given the fact that several players look set to leave Wolves this summer, potentially freeing up a space in the starting XI and also freeing up some funds to make the move happen.

This £40million valuation might be out if Wolves’ reach as it stands, but if they can sell one or two players then they could well be in with a shout here.

Southampton will want a sale done sooner rather than later so that they can crack on with their own summer business.