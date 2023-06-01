The latest on Russell Martin to Southampton and Swansea City’s managerial search

Swansea City boss Russell Martin is poised to take over at Southampton, but it seems like the move has hit a few obstacles.

It was said last week that Martin was close to being named as Southampton’s new boss, following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League. But we’re still waiting on an official announcement and it’s since been revealed by Alan Nixon that the move is being held up due to compensation issues.

It’s said that Swansea City are due different compensation packages for Martin – one for if a Premier League team poaches him and another if a team in a different league poach him. Given the fact that Southampton are dropping down from the Premier League to the Championship, it’s slightly complicating matters.

But it still seems like an appointment is imminent – no less because rumours linking Swansea City with potential new bosses are circulating.

There’s a few names said to be on the Swans’ radar. Reports say that Swansea City are on the lookout for a new manager and that they’re keeping an open mind with regards to who their next boss might be.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was a name circulating on social media but Nixon says that he’s not in contention.

Wales Online also say that out-of-work former USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter is a name in contention, whilst Spanish coach Oscar Garcia is another name in the frame, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Óscar García Junyent, ready for a new challenge. Former Barça player is being monitored by several Championship clubs, including Swansea City. 🔴🇪🇸 French & Belgium clubs also interested in the head coach, whose hallmarks are possession football & developing youngsters. pic.twitter.com/gORBkXETku — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2023

Perhaps the most interesting name being linked with the soon-to-be Swansea vacancy though is Birmingham City coach John Eustace.

The former defender was close to taking the job two years ago when he was no.2 at QPR. He then took on the Blues job last summer and despite a 17th place finish in the 2022/23 Championship season, the general consensus is that Eustace did a very good job, and that he’s steadily asserting himself as a very good coach.

So Martin to Southampton seems to have been in its final stages for a while now. But appointments often have a few hitches and so Saints fans should remain confident of seeing Martin named as their next boss soon. And when he is, Swansea City can really crack on with their own managerial search, though it seems like the Welsh club’s preparations are well underway.