The 11 names being linked with Burnley ahead of the summer transfer window

Burnley are being linked with a horde of new players ahead of their Premier League return, suggesting that a busy summer transfer window lies ahead for the Clarets.

Burnley steamrolled their way to the Championship title. It comes after Vincent Kompany went about a big summer overhaul last year, and now he looks set to do the same this year as the Clarets ready themselves for the top flight.

In the build up to the summer transfer window which opens on June 14th, Burnley have been linked with a number of players, one of which being Ryan Kent who is said to have held talks with Burnley, Sheffield United, and Everton ahead of his contract expiry this month.

Another player said to have been in talks with Burnley is Arsenal’s Sambi Lokonga. Football Insider say that the ex-Anderlecht man could reunited with Kompany at Burnley this summer, though nothing has been said of the move in the past week or so.

Elsewhere, there’s a few players who played in the Championship last season and who are said to be on Burnley’s radar. Bristol City’s departing youngster Han-Noah Massengo is one and Leeds United’s Cody Drameh another, after his impressive spell on loan at Luton Town.

And the Clarets are said to have launched a bid to sign Jack Clarke from Sunderland, along with Brentford and Crystal Palace.

There’s also a couple of high profile names said to be on Burnley’s radar ahead of this summer. Burnley are said to be among the sides keen on signing Polish legend Arkadiusz Milik, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Marseille, and also Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho who’s failed to kick on after his high-profile move from Fulham last summer.

Milik is just one of several strikers said to be on Burnley’s radar going into this summer. Reports in Europe say that Burnley are facing competition from AC Milan for the signing of FC Metz forward Georges Mikautadze after his 24-goal haul in the French second tier this season, whilst Ligue 1 attacker Ike Ugbo is said to have interest from Burnley and Rangers after his impressive season for Troyes.

KAA Gent striker Gift Orban is the last striker being linked with a summer move to Turf Moor.

And lastly, Burnley and being linked alongside Brighton for the signing of Denmark and Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson, who reportedly has a release clause of €25million.