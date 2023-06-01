Sunderland’s stance on sale of star man emerges as Everton and Wolves enter transfer race

Sunderland are willing to cash in on Jack Clarke this summer with Everton and Wolves now showing interest, as per Football League World.

Sunderland winger Clarke was a key part of their success this season and his form hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The 22-year-old looks to be coming good on the potential displayed in his Leeds United breakthrough and after a tough few years on the books with Tottenham Hotspur, he’s caught alight in red and white. Clarke netted 11 goals and laid on 13 assists in 50 games across all competitions, drawing bids from elsewhere as a result.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace had all made bids for Clarke and now, Football League World has made some fresh claims.

They report that Premier League sides Everton and Wolves are now keen on Clarke too. Not only that, but they say that Sunderland are expected to cash in on the winger this summer.

Heading for the big time?

Clarke can still have a vital role to play at Sunderland if they decide they want to retain his services but with such interest emerging, a bidding war could be on the cards. That could see the club make a hefty profit on the winger and could fund some new summer additions to Tony Mowbray’s ranks.

It awaits to be seen if the new sides showing interest will lodge a bid alongside the three that have already done so, but it is looking more and more likely that Clarke will move to the Premier League this summer.

He was tipped for a bright future in his Leeds breakthrough a few years ago and after getting back on track with Sunderland, Clarke looks destined for another chance in the top-flight.