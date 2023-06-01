Sunderland nearing deal for 19-year-old Benfica striker

Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Benfica striker Luis Semedo, as per Portuguese outlet Record.

Sunderland’s recruitment profile has been clear to see in recent transfer windows. They look to bring in promising young players before they really make a name for themselves, developing them and bringing them into the senior picture.

It has worked well for the Black Cats so far too. The youngsters made it to the Championship play-offs, only to fall short at the hands of eventual winners Luton Town.

Now, as per Record, Sunderland are closing in on a swoop for another promising prospect.

The Portuguese news outlet reports that the Black Cats are nearing a move for Benfica striker Luis Semedo. The 19-year-old, who stands at 192cm tall, is out of contract at the end of the season and looks set to see his long-term affiliation with the Portuguese giants end.

Semedo is yet to make a senior debut for Benfica but has been prolific for the U23s, managing 21 goals in 44 games. He’s also scored 10 in 14 for their UEFA Youth League side.

Another promising youngster for Sunderland?

Of course, it remains to be seen if the rumoured deal can be wrapped up, but he certainly fits Sunderland’s recruitment profile. Semedo is yet to break onto the senior stage and he’s a player from the continent, which the club have been recruiting from regularly too.

Most importantly though, he’s a striker. The lack of a natural centre-forward in Ross Stewart’s absence proved a constant thorn in Sunderland’s side, even with Joe Gelhardt on loan over the second half of the season.

Semedo looks to be one to watch in the years to come and he could be a shrewd addition to Mowbray’s attacking ranks if the deal can be wrapped up.