Sunderland and Derby County transfer target sees Rangers exit confirmed

Sunderland and Derby County’s reported transfer target Charlie Lindsay has seen his exit from Rangers confirmed on the club’s official website.

Sunderland and Derby County were both said to be keeping tabs on Northern Irish starlet Lindsay ahead of the summer transfer window. It was reported by the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 15.05.23, 17:33) in mid-May that he was on their radars ahead of a potential exit from Rangers.

The rumours came off the back of a strong season for the 19-year-old too. Playing as a no.8 and attacking midfielder, Lindsay managed 14 goals and seven assists in 40 games across all competitions but had been unable to force his way into Rangers’ senior setup.

Now though, a couple of weeks after the rumours emerged, Rangers have confirmed that Lindsay will indeed be leaving the club.

He’s among the youth academy and B team players who have not seen their contracts renewed, freeing him to search for a new club as a free agent ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

There for the taking…

With Lindsay now heading for free agency, interested parties will be able to swoop in if they want to secure his services.

Those interested could benefit from maybe handing him a trial first given his lack of senior experience but having impressed at youth level for a big club, Lindsay could be a shrewd addition this summer.

At 19, the best years of his career are firmly ahead of him and with clubs like Sunderland and Derby County boasting strong reputations for developing youngsters, Lindsay could be one to watch if he makes a move to the Football League over the summer transfer window.