Stoke City interested in Birmingham City transfer target, Potters were keen in January

Birmingham City are plotting a move to sign Dion Sanderson from Wolves this summer.

The 23-year-old spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Birmingham City from Wolves where he went on to feature 31 times in the Championship, scoring twice from defence.

He proved to be a key player for Birmingham City and since the season’s ended, reports have claimed that Blues are plotting a £2million bid to sign the Englishman on a permanent deal this summer.

But an emerging report from Birmingham Live has revealed that Blues’ Championship rivals Stoke City are also keen. It’s said that the Potters ‘showed an interest’ in the Wolves man when they signed Matija Sarkic and Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from the club during the January transfer window, and that it’s believed they have ‘retained their interest’ in Sanderson going into this summer.

1 of 25 What was the first game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign? Huddersfield v Burnley QPR v Rotherham United Sheffield United v Watford Birmingham City v Coventry City

Sanderson to Stoke City…

Birmingham Live’s report goes on to mention that Blues are working within some Financial Fair Play restrictions, and so John Eustace’s side won’t be able to go all out this summer.

But the Potters could have some more money to send after laying low for a number of years and so this apparent interest will surely be worrying to Birmingham City.

For Sanderson though, an exciting move looks to be lying ahead. He might favour a return to Birmingham City as he’s played for a lot of Championship clubs over the past few years, but he’s arguably been at his best and most consistent in a Blues shirt.

Stoke though will have high ambitions going into next season and beyond. They could be the more attractive option and they could be better equipped to prise him from Wolves, who might up the asking price as more teams show an interest.