Sheffield United handed encouraging transfer boost as Everton’s stance on £4.5m deal emerges

Sheffield United target Conor Coady will not see loan club Everton trigger the £4.5m option to sign him permanently, reporter Fabrizio Romano has said.

Sheffield United are gearing up for life back in the Premier League and Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to make shrewd additions to their ranks where possible. Another defender is set to be on the shopping list and earlier this week, it was claimed that former loan man Coady was one on their radar.

The Daily Mail reported that the Blades were keeping tabs on his situation as Everton decided whether or not they wanted to trigger the option to sign him from Wolves permanently following the end of his loan.

Now, transfer guru Romano has said the Toffees have made their decision, and it could be good news for Sheffield United.

He stated that Everton will not be signing Coady permanently despite the £4.5m option. It means he’ll now head back to Wolves, where his contract expires at the end of the 2024/25 season.

An ideal signing?

Coady dropped down the Wolves pecking order last year, resulting in his move to Everton. It remains to be seen whether or not he’s got a place in their plans moving forward but if the situation hasn’t changed, a summer deal certainly seems feasible for Sheffield United.

There’s already a familiarity between Coady and the club’s support following a previous spell on loan with the club too. He’s gone on to become an England international and a Premier League regular since then, so he’d bring some real pedigree and leadership to the ranks.

If a deal can be done for a reasonable price, Coady could be a perfect fit for Paul Heckingbottom’s defensive ranks.