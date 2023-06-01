Reporter ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see 7-goal Stoke City man move on this summer

Stoke City enter what looks set to be their busiest summer in years.

Alex Neil’s side have plenty of work to do, and now they can do it having coming out of their financial minefield after years of misspending.

The Potters finished in 16th place of the Championship table last season. But there’s potential in this side and hope that Neil can work his magic, and guide Stoke City back towards the Premier League.

It’ll be a long-term process though. Stoke City have the barebones of a squad capable of challenging for promotion right now but this summer’s transfer window looks set to be an active one at the bet365 Stadium.

One player who could be leaving the club though is Lewis Baker – at least that’s the view of Stoke Sentinel’s Pete Smith. The midfielder featured 44 times in the Championship last season, scoring seven and assisting five more from midfield.

But the ex-Chelsea man became more of a late substitute towards the end of the season and when asked what role Baker could be playing under Neil next season, Smith wrote:

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Baker move on. I don’t think we should turn our noses up at his goal record, I’ve never known a Stoke midfielder with a more consistent shot from 25 yards or so. But he didn’t seem to fit in when Neil got the midfield balance he wanted post-January. He’s not here to make up the numbers and be an impact sub. One to watch, I’m sure.”

1 of 25 What was the first game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign? Huddersfield v Burnley QPR v Rotherham United Sheffield United v Watford Birmingham City v Coventry City

Baker to leave Stoke City?

Baker is certainly a talented player. But like Smith points out, he’ll surely want a starring role in the Stoke XI next season, instead of the back-up role he played towards the end of last season.

It’d be a blow if Stoke had to let him go but Baker would no doubt have plenty of suitors if he were to move on this summer. Neil may be wary of letting a useful player go to another Championship rival, and he’d no doubt be wary of letting go of a player who adds depth and quality to his midfield.

But it seems like Baker could be a surprise exit at Stoke City this summer.