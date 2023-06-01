Report shares further update on James Maddison’s Leicester City future as Tottenham Hotspur chase deal

James Maddison is ‘almost certain’ to leave Leicester City this summer, says Football Insider, with Tottenham Hotspur looking like a likely destination.

Maddison, 26, enjoyed another strong season in the Premier League despite Leicester City’s relegation to the Championship. The midfielder scored 10 and assisted nine more and reports linking him with a Premier League return have been rife since the Foxes’ relegation last month.

Yesterday, Football Insider said that Spurs have made Maddison their ‘top summer target’ ahead of the transfer window opening later this month, and now Football Insider have said that Maddison is ‘almost certain’ to leave Leicester City this summer.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that Leicester City would command around £50million for Maddison this summer. He’s entering the final year of his Foxes deal this summer and so a sale in the next couple of months is looking very likely.

Chance that Maddison stays?

Football Insider’s report says that it’s ‘almost certain’ that Maddison leaves, and so there seems to be a slight chance that he remains at the club beyond this summer.

But whether that would be good business from a Leicester point of views remains to be seen. Maddison could remain loyal and look to fire Leicester back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but if they fail, then they’d no doubt lose him for free next summer and that would be a huge blow for the Foxes, who are in need of some funding this summer.

Spurs definitely seem keen though and the likelihood remains that Maddison leaves this summer. A move to Spurs would be a very exciting one for him and if the Foxes can claim close to £50million for him then it’ll give them some breathing space going into next season.