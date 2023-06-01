Report reveals Leeds United’s stance on Tyler Adams exit amid PL rumours

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams is a wanted man following the club’s relegation to the Championship, and the Whites’ stance on the midfielder’s exit have become clearer, in a report from The Athletic.

Leeds United signed Adams from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer for a reported £20 million, and he went on to be a shining light in an otherwise disappointing season for the Yorkshire-based club.

Given their 19th placed Premier League finish and subsequent relegation to the second tier, it comes as no surprise to see Adams linked with a move away from Elland Road, with The Athletic reporting that at least one club from the top flight have registered an interest.

The same report however, states that Leeds United are desperate to keep hold of the 36-time USA international beyond the summer in the hopes of helping them achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A player that Leeds United will do well to keep…

As is always the case with relegation down to the Championship, a club’s best players will always be linked with departures and Adams is no different. It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the 24-year-old depart and that his final game for Leeds United came back in March before he picked up a season-ending injury.

Adams was a redeeming feature of Leeds United’s season and he may feel as though he has unfinished business in the Premier League given his performances. With sides in the top flight chasing his signature, the Whites may be hard pushed to keep hold of him.

His loyalty will certainly be tested, as will Leeds United’s resolve. They will have the benefits of parachute payments following their relegation and so their ability to spend won’t be hampered and they also won’t be desperate to spend if they can help it. Therefore, they can stand firm over Adams unless a big money bid turns their heads.