Reading lining up move for departing Chelsea man, report reveals

Reading are ‘lining up a move’ for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, who is set to become a free agent this summer, reports Football Insider.

Baxter, 24, is set to see his Chelsea contract expire this summer. The goalkeeper has spent time on loan with Hull City in each of the past two seasons, although injury curtailed his loan spell at the club in the Championship season just gone.

The Englishman has never made a Premier League appearances for Chelsea but he now looks set to leave the club as a free agent, potentially heading to Berkshire club Reading as they gear up for League One.

The Royals were relegated from the Championship last time round but they look to be wasting no time in readying themselves for the third tier, with reports suggesting that the Royals are set to appoint former Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, and Watford boss Chris Wilder.

And Baxter could be Wilder’s first signing as Reading boss with Football Insider saying that the Royals are lining up a move for the departing Chelsea shot-stopper.

Reading’s new no.1?

Reading had Joe Lumley on loan last season. He’s set to become a free agent this summer and could yet have suitors in the Championship, so it seemed like Reading would always need a new no.1.

And Baxter looks like he’d be a very decent signing for the Royals. He proved during his loan spells with Hull that he’s a goalkeeper who can cut it at Championship level and so signing for Reading in League One would represent very good business on the Royals’ behalf.

But plenty more names are needed for the club to challenge for promotion next season, and they also need to get a new manager in place.