Potential complication emerges in Portsmouth’s chase for 28-year-old target

Portsmouth’s efforts to sign goalkeeper Matt Macey could be complicated by Luton Town’s promotion to the Premier League, BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has said.

Portsmouth recruited Macey on loan in January as the former Arsenal youngster left Luton Town in a bid to find game time elsewhere. He got the chances he was after with Pompey too, playing 21 times for John Mousinho’s side.

He made a decent impression at Fratton Park, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding just 15 goals along the way.

His performances saw manager Mousinho confirm an interest in bringing him back for good in the summer and given his place in the pecking order at Luton Town, it certainly seems like a feasible deal.

Now though, trusted reporter Moon has said on Twitter that the Hatters’ rise to the Premier League could lead to potential complications in Portsmouth’s pursuit.

Luton’s promotion to the Premier League potentially complicates #Pompey’s pursuit of Matt Macey. Doesn’t mean it won’t happen but would have been simpler if Coventry had won the playoff final — Andrew Moon (@mrandrewmoon) June 1, 2023

The complications aren’t expanded on at this point, so it remains to be seen if further developments emerge on the matter in the coming weeks and months.

Obstacles to overcome…

As said before, time will tell just what these complications could be. The hope will be that they can be navigated quickly though given the scale of the rebuild underway with Portsmouth. Cheap and even free transfer signings will be key in rebuilding their ranks and it will be hoped Macey is among those who can join the club this summer.

If not, the recruitment team at Fratton Park should get an early eye on some potential alternatives as they look to make a host of early signings.

As it stands, Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward are the only goalkeepers contracted to Pompey.