Portsmouth preparing to lose midfielder – Charlton Athletic failed with January bid

Portsmouth are preparing to lose midfielder Jay Mingi when his contract expires, The News has reported.

Portsmouth signed Mingi back in the summer of 2021 after his Charlton Athletic contract came to an end and since then, his time at Fratton Park has been pretty stop-start. His break into the senior side was pushed back by injury and when he managed to find a place in the side this season, injury then forced him to the sidelines again.

It has limited him to 29 appearances for the club across all competitions and as it stands, he’ll be leaving this summer.

Mingi has opted against signing a three-year deal at this point and now, The News reports that Pompey are bracing for an exit.

It awaits to be seen just where he ends up but having offered him a contract, Portsmouth will be entitled to a training compensation fee from whoever brings him in this summer.

Previous interest…

As we exclusively reported here on The72, Mingi had winter interest from Championship sides West Brom, Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town. His agent later revealed that League One clubs including Charlton Athletic made and failed with January offers for the midfielder.

Time will tell if any of the previously interested clubs will revive their pursuit of Mingi in the summer but with free agency beckoning, he’ll be a shrewd addition for someone.

Mingi is an effective, ball-carrying midfielder with plenty of mobility. He’ll need time to get back to full efficiency following a spell out but if he can stay fit and get back to his best at his next club, Mingi could be one Pompey are left to rue losing.