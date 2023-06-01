Millwall agree fee for 26-year-old but player is waiting to make final decision

Millwall have agreed a deal to sign Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, reports Daily Record.

Nisbet, 26, was wanted by Millwall in the January transfer window. It’s said that the Lions had agreed a fee with Hibs to sign Nisbet before the striker pulled out of the deal, having only just come back from major surgery at the time.

But yesterday it was reported that Millwall were confident of signing the striker who’s scored 12 in 19 Scottish top flight games this season, and now Daily Record are saying that Gary Rowett’s side have ‘agreed a seven figure deal’ with Hibernian for Nisbet, and that the London club have been ‘given permission to re-open talks’ with the player.

The same report goes on to say that Nisbet is on holiday at the moment and that he ‘wont be rushed into a decision on his future’.

Nisbet is also wanted by Millwall’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City.

Nisbet to Millwall…

Nisbet certainly seems like a Rowett-type striker. He’s a target man striker who can offer Millwall an aerial outlet, and also something a bit different to Tom Bradshaw.

And Millwall’s recruitment has been fairly impressive over the past couple of seasons. They rarely spend very big but when they do, it’s often on a player that they’ve done a lot of research on – Zian Flemming for example, who shone in the Championship last season.

The Lions look set to back Rowett this summer after their final day heartbreak last season. But Millwall have to wary of making too many changes to a side that competed well last time round.

Nisbet though looks like a potentially very shrewd signing for the club.