Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney stance revealed amid Arsenal and Liverpool links

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is ‘not for sale’ amid links to Premier League giants Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to The Northern Echo.

Under the guidance of previous manager Chris Wilder, Middlesbrough opted for experience in midfield with Jonny Howson, Alex Mowatt, Matt Crooks and Riley McGree in rotation.

However, with the appointments of subsequent interim boss Leo Percovich and current head coach Michael Carrick, also came the emergence of Hayden Hackney and a change in Middlesbrough’s form and fortunes.

The 20-year-old brought a new outlet to the Boro midfield, with driving runs, energy and tenacity. He was awarded the North-East club’s Young Player of the Season award and was nominated for the Championship’s equivalent, ultimately losing out to eventual winner Alex Scott of Bristol City.

So it comes as no surprise to see Hackney linked with a move up the English football pyramid, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United all rumoured to be interested in the youngster. However, The Northern Echo report that the player is ‘not for sale’ and have ‘no intention of cashing in’ this summer.

A strong message from the Boro board…

Hackney is pivotal to how Middlesbrough and Carrick want to play, and so the Teessiders’ hands-off message bodes well for keeping hold of him this summer and shows how valued he is at the club currently. This update will be music to the ears of every Boro fan.

With Howson nearing the end of his career, Mowatt returning to West Brom after his loan deal came to an end, Crooks preferred up front and McGree preferred out wide, Hackney’s importance is there for all to see. Losing him would be a huge blow, and it’s clear the board know this.

However, the spending power of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United could prove a challenge for the Middlesbrough hierarchy if a bid comes in which exceeds or matches their valuation of the player. If those sides could guarantee playing time, even if sporadically, it could be a deal-breaker for the player.