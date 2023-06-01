Latest Stoke City news: Premier League duo on Potters’ radar + more

Stoke City enter into a crucial summer transfer window, with the window officially opening for business on June 14th.

The Potters could yet be dark horses in the race for promotion next season – if they can have a productive summer transfer window.

There’s plenty of work for Alex Neil and his recruitment team to do, but Stoke have recently been dealt an off-field blow with the club’s head of football operations Andy Cousins apparently set to depart for Chelsea.

It’ll certainly come as an untimely blow for Stoke City, and another name who could be on his way out this summer is Lewis Baker.

The midfielder enjoyed a prolific season for the Potters in 2022/23 scoring seven goals and assisting five more. But in a recent Stoke City Q&A, reporter Pete Smith suggested that the ex-Chelsea man could move on this summer.

He said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Baker move on. I don’t think we should turn our noses up at his goal record, I’ve never known a Stoke midfielder with a more consistent shot from 25 yards or so. But he didn’t seem to fit in when Neil got the midfield balance he wanted post-January. He’s not here to make up the numbers and be an impact sub. One to watch, I’m sure.”

In more positive news, the Potters are being linked with a couple of Premier League players in Killian Phillips and Dion Sanderson.

Crystal Palace man Phillips has just come off the back of an impressive loan spell with Shrewsbury Town in the second half of last season, but he looks set for a permanent exit this summer and the Potters are reportedly keen on signing him this summer.

Sanderson meanwhile is being linked with a £2million move to Birmingham City after his impressive loan spell with the club last season. But reports are saying that Stoke wanted to sign him from Wolves in January and that they’ve retained an interest in the 23-year-old going into this summer.

This summer has the potential to be a very proactive one for the Potters, but signing the players that Neil wants won’t be so straightforward with plenty of teams going for the same players.