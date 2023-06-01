Latest QPR news: Free agent duo on R’s transfer radar + more

QPR look set to be one of the busier teams in this summer’s transfer window, following a rather disastrous 2022/23 campaign.

And rumours linking players with a summer move to West London are starting to heat up as we near the opening of the summer transfer window in a couple of weeks, with one name being Lewis Wing.

The midfielder has just capped an impressive season with Wycombe Wanderers in League One where he featured 44 times in the league, scoring nine and assisting six more as the Chairboys finished in 9th. But he’s set to become a free agent this summer and reports have suggested that Gareth Ainsworth is keen on a reunion with Wing, with QPR facing competition from Rotherham United and Preston North End.

Another name being linked with QPR is right-back Sean Clare. The 26-year-old is being released by Charlton Athletic this summer and it’s claimed that QPR, along with Cardiff City and Derby County are weighing up swoops for the Englishman, who’s previously represented the likes of Hearts, Oxford United, and Burton Albion among others.

Elsewhere, there’s suggestions that a couple of QPR players could be on their way out this summer.

Seny Dieng has been linked with French Ligue 1 side Reims for a number of weeks now, and it’s recently been said that the club will step up their efforts to sign the Senegalese international this summer as we edge towards the summer transfer window, which officially opens on June 14th.

Lastly, QPR talisman Ilias Chair has been linked with Leicester City. Football Insider believe that the Foxes view Chair as an ideal replacement for James Maddison who looks set to be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer.