Latest Leicester City news: Tielemans message, Championship man linked + more

Leicester City’s preparations for the Championship look to getting underway, with plenty of work for the Foxes to do this summer.

There’s a new manager to arrange and plenty of player exits to oversee as well. There’s set to be some high-profile departures from the King Power this summer, and one player who’s already said his goodbyes is Youri Tielemans.

The attacking midfielder is set to leave as a free agent this summer, and he recently posted a message on social media where he gave an emotional thanks to Foxes fans.

He said:

“Dear Leicester City fans, after four and a half special years and with a lot of gratitude, I am bidding farewell to this incredible club. From the first day I set foot on this ground, your warmth and passion embraced me.

“Victory and triumph, love, hope and even defeat, we have shared many special moments together. I am forever grateful for your unwavering support.”

Elsewhere, Harvey Barnes also looks set to move on. Football Insider say that the foxes are fully expecting bids for the 25-year-old this summer and that their financial woes will mean that the club will have no option but to part ways with Barnes, who is being heavily linked with Newcastle United.

Another name likely to leave this summer is James Maddison, but recent reports have claimed that QPR attacking midfielder Ilias Chair is views as a potential replacement for Maddison – Chair scored five and assisted nine for QPR last season and he also represented Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar.

Lastly, there seems to be little movement on the managerial front. Dean Smith’s contract has officially ended but a recent report from Leicestershire Live revealed that the former Aston Villa boss is set for crunch talks with chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin, potentially suggesting that Smith could be in charge for next season.