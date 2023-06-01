How much can QPR realistically sell Leicester City target Ilias Chair for this summer?

Reports yesterday credited Leicester City with an interest in QPR and Morocco midfielder Ilias Chair.

Leicester City are returning to the Championship and they look set to oversee some drastic changes to their playing staff this summer. One player who looks destined to move on this summer is James Maddison. The attacking midfielder is being linked with a number of Premier League teams and his departure would certainly leave a void in the Foxes XI.

But Football Insider say that Leicester view Chair as a potential replacement for Maddison ahead of the summer transfer window, with the 25-year-old having enjoyed another decent season in the Championship for QPR.

So how much could QPR realistically sell Chair for this summer?

The first thing to note is Chair’s contract – he’s under contract at QPR until 2025 but the R’s have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

No price tag has been mentioned as of yet. Chair though has had Premier League suitors in the past and after several seasons at QPR, and after their disastrous 2022/23 season, it looks like Chair could well push for a move this summer.

The only recent, high-profile QPR player sale in recent years is Ebere Eze. Crystal Palace paid a fee of up to £20million for Eze who had really only enjoyed one prolific season in the QPR first-team, but showed a lot of potential and quality, warranting his big money move to Selhurst Park.

Chair is a similar player in ways. At 25 years old though, he’s not so much of a young player any more. But he’s started scoring and assisting a bit more regularly in recent seasons and given the fact that he’s under contract for effectively three more years, QPR have a bit of bargaining power.

Given that Leicester view Chair as a Maddison replacement, QPR could wait until they see how much Maddison goes for before setting their Chair price tag, and they might be rubbing their hands at reports claiming that the Foxes value Maddison at upwards of £50million.

A realistic price for Chair given his Championship experience and credibility might be around the £10million mark – give or take a million. And that’s a fee that QPR would surely take given their lack of funding in recent transfer windows.

But the R’s need to be wary of letting go of too many players, with a number of names out of contract in 2024 and looking set to leave this summer as well.