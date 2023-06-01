EFL club keen on signing Luton Town man this summer, report reveals

League Two side AFC Wimbledon are keen on signing Luton Town’s Josh Neufville this summer, reports South London Press.

Neufville, 22, was born in Luton and has been playing for the Hatters since 2011 at the age of 10. He’s risen through the ranks at Luton Town and has a handful of first-team appearances to his name, mostly coming in the EFL Trophy.

He’s spent a lot of time out on loan in recent seasons, with the likes of Solihull Moors, Woking, and Yeovil Town in the National League, before making the step up to the Football League with Sutton United last time round.

He went on to feature 30 times in League Two, scoring twice. Now though, South London Press are claiming that AFC Wimbledon are keen on signing Neufville following Luton’s promotion to the Premier League – it’s not clear whether AFC Wimbledon want to sign Neufville on a permanent or temporary basis though.

The club is managed by former Charlton Athletic midfielder and manager Johnnie Jackson who eventually steered the club to a disappointing 21st place finish in the 2022/23 campaign, avoiding relegation to the non-league by just five points.

Neufville on the move…

Neufville still seems a long way off challenging for a spot in the Luton first-team – even more so after their promotion to the Premier League.

But whether this next move is a loan or a permanent one, it could see him play a lot more regularly and gain some great experience at a young age.

And for AFC Wimbledon it’d be a keen signing – they obviously struggled last season and they’ll want to recruit all the help they can get this summer, so expect there to be plenty more arriving at the club this summer.