Darren Moore reveals Sheffield Wednesday’s current position on swoop for popular 22-year-old

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has admitted Mark McGuinness is not someone who has been spoken about ‘at any great length’ in recruitment conversations.

Sheffield Wednesday had McGuinness on loan in the first half of the 2022/23 season and the former Arsenal centre-back was a huge hit at Hillsborough. He played 24 times across all competitions before being recalled by Cardiff City, where he started 19 consecutive games as they staved off relegation.

Following the Owls’ promotion back to the Championship, excitement is already building ahead of the window.

Spirits were raised even more when it was reported that Wednesday would be testing Cardiff’s resolve by going back in for McGuinness this summer. Now though, Moore has revealed the club’s true position on the centre-back.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield (quotes via Yorkshire Live), the Wednesday boss said that McGuinness isn’t someone who has been discussed at great length at this stage. He said:

“Speaking truthfully, Mark is not somebody that we have spoken about at any great length.

“In terms of any of the players out there, there are none that we are talking (to) at the moment because I think it is essential that myself and the chairman get together first.

“It is how far we can go with the strategic plan that we have got and how aggressive we can go with that plan at this stage. Once we start getting those messages and answers, we can start putting that physical plan into action.”

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

One to watch still?

While McGuinness hasn’t been spoken about at this stage, he could fit the profile at Hillsborough. Moore has said how Sheffield Wednesday are looking to lower the squad’s average age and at 22, McGuinness would lower that number in an experienced backline.

Dejphon Chansiri has vowed to go for it this season too, and a move for McGuinness would definitely be a sign of that.

However, Cardiff will surely want to retain his services and if they are to let him go, it likely won’t be on the cheap. Wednesday might be wise to consider other options but as time passes, it remains to be seen if their current position on a reunion changes.