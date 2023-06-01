Charlton Athletic lodge opening bid in battle for striker – Derby County and Wrexham also keen

Charlton Athletic are the first side to make a bid for Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, as per a report from Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town talisman May looks certain to be on the move this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

Bigger things await the 29-year-old after another strong season with the Robins. He netted 22 goals in 46 games across all competitions, taking him to 66 goals in 165 outings for Town and becoming one of their best players in recent memory.

His success has seen him linked heavily with a host of clubs. Charlton Athletic are said to have been leading the chase while the likes of Derby County and Wrexham have also been credited with interest. Now though, a big development has emerged in the battle for May.

Gloucestershire Live reports that Charlton have become the first club to make a bid for May’s services. The fee is not mentioned but a six-figure deal is likely while former club Donctaser Rovers will receive a portion of the sum.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Heading for pastures new…

May will make a fresh start away from Cheltenham this summer and while some might have thought he’d be heading for the Championship, it could be that he ends up staying in League One but heads to a more upwardly mobile club.

Charlton Athletic are hoping to push back towards the promotion fight this season and the signing of a true goalscorer like May would go a long way in their efforts to move out of mid-table and into the top-six fight.

He’d be a top signing for the Addicks and with the first bid in, they’ll be hopeful of jumping ahead of other suitors to secure his signature.