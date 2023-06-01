Carlos Corberan’s West Brom release clause revealed amid Leeds United links

Leeds United have been linked to West Brom boss Carlos Corberan this week, and the Mail Online have revealed the price they will have to pay to pry him away from the Hawthorns.

Following just one win in their first 13 games of last season, West Brom parted company with then-manager Steve Bruce, before handing the reins to Corberan just two weeks later. The Spaniard oversaw a quick turnaround in form at the club, helping them to a 9th placed finish, just three points outside the top six.

The Baggies will be hoping that with Corberan at the helm for a full season and with a complete pre-season under his belt, they can go one better and achieve a place in the top six next time around.

But with his relative successes at Huddersfield Town and now with West Brom, it comes as no surprise to see him linked with other clubs. One such club is Leeds United, where the 40-year-old spent time as Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant and as the U23’s boss.

However, according to the Mail Online, the recently relegated Whites will need to fork out £2 million to pay Corberan’s release clause should they make a move for him this summer.

A blow to the Baggies…

Due to Corberan’s affiliation and connection with Leeds United, there may be a desire to take over at Elland Road if the opportunity arises. Should the Whites pay his release clause, which shouldn’t be a problem considering parachute payments, the Baggies boss will then be able to enter into talks.

West Brom supporters will feel that they are heading in the right direction, and with a pre-season and a summer transfer window to come, Corberan is the right man to lead them up the table and into the top six.

It will be interesting to see where Corberan ends up this summer, and what drives his ambitions. Leeds United will likely be able to offer him more money and a larger transfer kitty, but he could value the project he is currently invested in at the Hawthorns. Only time will tell.