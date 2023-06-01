Burnley eyeing potential swoop for struggling PSG midfielder

Burnley are eyeing up a possible move for PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per a report from French outlet Foot Mercato.

Burnley have been linked with a whole host of players since their promotion to the Premier League with Vincent Kompany sure to bolster his ranks before embarking on top-flight football.

Now, claims from France have said the Clarets have their eyes on an ambitious move for PSG midfielder and Spain international Fabian.

Foot Mercato says that after a tough first season with the Ligue 1 side, Fabian could be offloaded and has emerged as a priority target for Burnley. The 27-year-old has previously starred with Real Betis and Napoli but after a challenging year in the French capital, it could be that he heads elsewhere.

Burnley are interested in a deal but Fabian doesn’t want to leave PSG despite the club being open to letting him go if a good enough offer comes in.

A feasible deal?

It remains to be seen just what price PSG would demand for a player who they signed on a five-year deal just last summer, but it’s hard to see him going to Burnley in all honesty. It would be a seriously high-profile addition to the Clarets’ midfield ranks and an impressive signing but it feels like a player of his calibre could be a bit out of reach at this point.

Fabian has made 37 appearances across all competitions this season, managing three goals and three assists in the process. He’d be going from Champions League football with a high-profile club to a newly-promoted side, which seems fairly unrealistic.

Burnley are an ambitious side though, and a move for Fabian would be a bold show of intent ahead of their Premier League return.