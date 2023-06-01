Blackburn Rovers handed chance to sign versatile 23-year-old from Championship rivals

Blackburn Rovers have been offered the chance to sign Joel Latibeaudiere when his Swansea City deal ends, as per the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are in the market for a number of new signings this summer and they’ll be hoping to be shrewd where possible. One free transfer signing has already been completed, bringing Niall Ennis in from promoted Plymouth Argyle upon the expiry of his contract.

Now, it has emerged that another out of contract player could be of interest to Rovers.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that Swansea defender Latibeaudiere has been offered to the club as he prepares for free agency. The former Manchester City defender has turned down a contract extension in South Wales and as a result, he’ll be free to search for a new club.

Latibeaudiere’s versatility made him a valuable player for the Swans but he’ll be heading for pastures new this summer. He’s been offered about to plenty of clubs too, with other reports stating Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are among them.

Heading for pastures new…

It remains to be seen just where Latibeaudiere ends up but as he nears the end of his Swansea City contract, it seems a change of scenery is inevitable. He’s shown how valuable he can be to a club at this level and as an option at centre-back, right-back and wing-back, he could be a perfect addition to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s defensive ranks.

Rovers are looking to strike these cheap deals where possible too, so passing up the chance to sign Latibeaudiere could be one to rue, especially if he ends up going to a Championship rival.