Arsenal and Manchester City monitoring Leeds United man’s situation, report reveals

Arsenal and Manchester City are among the teams monitoring Wilfried Gnonto’s situation at Leeds United, reports are claiming.

Gnonto, 19, joined Leeds United from Zurich last summer in a deal worth a reported £3.8million. He signed a five-year deal with the Yorkshire club and would go on to feature 24 times in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting four, but being unable to prevent Leeds from relegation to the Championship.

Reports have been linking Gnonto with a premature Elland Road exit for several weeks now. A number of teams have been credited with an interest including the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United, but an emerging report from Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that there’s now interest from Italy, with Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester City also keeping tabs on his situation.

What next for Gnonto?

Gnonto is one of several Leeds United players whose futures are up in the air right now. He showcased his potential in the Premier League last season, despite not having a great goal-scoring record, and so it’s no surprise to see several Premier League – and big Premier League teams – showing an interest.

Leeds got him on a good deal and a sale this summer could give them a tidy profit. But he has four more years left on his deal. Leeds could keep him around for the upcoming Championship season, watch him prevail, and watch his transfer value increase at the same time.

So it’s a difficult one for the Whites to manage. They certainly need to make some changes to their playing squad this summer but there seems to be a lot going on off the pitch right now, with next season’s manager yet to be decided as well, so player transfers could be delayed.

For Gnonto though, there certainly seems to be options for him going into the summer.