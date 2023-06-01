3 out-of-work managers Shrewsbury Town must consider amid Steve Cotterill exit rumours

Shrewsbury Town are set to sack manager Steve Cotterill, it has been claimed by Football Insider.

Shrewsbury Town have had Cotterill in charge since November 2020 and the 2022/23 campaign saw them earn a 12th place finish under his management. There were even some hopes of a play-off push amid a fine run of form but their momentum waned towards the end of the season and they rounded out the campaign in mid-table.

Question marks have surrounded Cotterill’s future in recent weeks though and amid an impending restructure of the board, it has been claimed he’s set for the sack.

With that in mind, here are three bosses Town should keep in mind as potential replacements…

Michael Appleton

Appleton’s recent spell in the Championship with Blackpool proved one to forget but he’s shown multiple times before that he’s a great manager to have in League One. He impressed with Lincoln City before taking up the role at Bloomfield Roda and a three-year spell in charge of Oxford United was a successful one a few years back.

The 47-year-old could be a great long-term option for Salop as he looks to get back on track following a tough time at Blackpool.

Danny Cowley

For a managerless League One club, Cowley has to come under consideration.

His successful time at Lincoln City was well documented, leading them through the divisions and towards the League One play-off fight. The 44-year-old kept Huddersfield Town up in his only Championship foray and while he wasn’t able to lead Portsmouth back to the second-tier, he cut a popular figure at Fratton Park and remains a highly-regarded manager.

Steve Morison

Last but not least is Steve Morison, who should be itching to get back in the dugout at this point. The 39-year-old was harshly sacked by Cardiff City at the start of the season and is deserving of another shot in management.

The Welshman actually finished his playing career on the books at Shrewsbury Town and having gained experience in management as a youth coach before his Cardiff tenure, Morison could yet become a strong EFL manager.