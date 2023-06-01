3 Kevin Nisbet alternatives Blackburn Rovers should consider as Millwall near £1.5m deal

Blackburn Rovers have held an interest in Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet but it seems that he’ll be heading elsewhere this summer.

The Scottish striker is said to be closing in on a move to Millwall, with a £1.5m deal reported. The Lions had an agreement wrapped up in January before a late u-turn from Nisbet but now, it seems they’re set to get their man.

It means Blackburn Rovers will have to cross a striker target off their list and despite Niall Ennis’ signing, another centre-forward is still needed. With that in mind, here are three Nisbet alternatives Rovers should consider…

Andi Zeqiri – Brighton

It remains to be seen what Brighton have planned for Swiss striker Zeqiri but as he returns from an FC Basel loan, he’ll only have a year left on his deal with the Seagulls. He’s been prolific in his native this season, managing 18 goals across all competitions.

Be it on loan or as a permanent addition, Zeqiri is certainly one worth considering.

Ole Romeny – FC Emmen

22-year-old Romeny seems like a great fit for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side. He can play anywhere across the front three and after an impressive return of 11 goals in 33 Eredivisie games, he’s approaching the end of his contract with FC Emmen.

The former Dutch youth international is more of a left-field option but he’s shown he’s got what it takes to impress and a high level and could be a great signing for Rovers.

Rhys Healey – FC Toulouse

Last but certainly not least is ex-MK Dons and Cardiff City man Rhys Healey. His situation is shrouded by uncertainty too, and that’s something Blackburn can pounce on.

He’s spent almost all of this season out with an ACL injury and with his contract expiring, a fresh start could be appealing. Healey has starred in France, netting 38 goals in 76 games for Toulouse and could certainly do a job in the Championship.