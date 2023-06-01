3 Ilias Chair replacements QPR should keep in mind amid new Leicester City link

QPR playmaker Ilias Chair is claimed to be drawing interest from Leicester City as the Foxes eye potential replacements for James Maddison.

Losing Maddison would be a huge blow for Leicester City but if QPR were to see Chair tempted away this summer, it would leave an equally large hole in attacking midfield for the R’s.

The QPR hierarchy would be wise to keep some potential replacements in mind incase a too-good-to-turn-down bid comes in for their star man. So here, we put forward three players who could be suitable Chair replacements…

Ole Romeny – FC Emmen

QPR might need to look outside of the UK to find the best deals on a budget and Ole Romeny is someone who clubs should be aware of. Admittedly, he tends to play further forward than Chair but he has played and found success in attacking midfield before.

Romeny can play anywhere across the front three and after 11 goals in 33 Eredivisie games this season, his contract is expiring and he could be on the move.

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United

Poku is a name fans might be familiar with and he’s been showing just why he’s a highly-valued talent this season. The 21-year-old can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder and managed six goals and 12 assists in 44 games this season.

He’s under contract until 2025 and could be a player Peterborough United look to hold onto but if QPR have money to spend after a Chair exit, Poku could be a great addition to Gareth Ainsworth’s ranks.

1 of 25 What was the first game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign? Huddersfield v Burnley QPR v Rotherham United Sheffield United v Watford Birmingham City v Coventry City

Odysseus Velanas – NAC Breda

Last but not least is another Dutch-based player who sees their contract expire this summer. Greek star Velanas plays in the same positions as Chair; attacking midfield and left-wing. He’s donned the captain’s armband for NAC Breda this season, showing his leadership too.

It has already been confirmed that he’ll be leaving and after 16 goals and five assists in Holland’s second-tier, Velanas could be an impressive signing at Championship level.