UPDATED: The Sheffield Wednesday summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Sheffield Wednesday are heading for the Championship and a busy summer transfer window lies in wait.

The Owls will be determined to maintain the core group that took the club back to the second-tier while adding some new faces to the ranks. Plenty of names have been linked and once the celebrations have died down, attention will turn to recruitment.

With that in mind, we look at the players to be linked with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of June and assess the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Mark McGuinness

Irish centre-back McGuinness was a huge hit while on loan with the Owls during the first half of the season and after their promotion, Wednesday were linked with a reunion swoop by reporter Darren Witcoop.

How likely is this one?

The links aren’t much of a surprise given just how good he was at Hillsborough but he was a mainstay for the Bluebirds upon his return. Wednesday could be given a pretty hefty valuation and you couldn’t blame Cardiff for doing so.

Lyle Taylor

33-year-old striker Taylor is out of contract at Nottingham Forest this summer and Sheffield Wednesday are claimed to be among the EFL sides showing an interest. He’ll be available for nothing, making him a cheap option for those looking to sign a new forward.

How likely is this one?

It seems likely that Taylor makes an EFL move but whether or not he fits with Wednesday’s recruitment profile, it remains to be seen. They’ve already got strong options up top in the form of Lee Gregory, Michael Smith and a selection of other versatile forwards.

Callum Paterson

Speculation over Paterson’s future has persisted ever since Hearts failed in their efforts to sign him in January. It was said at the time that a summer deal would be more likely to happen.

How likely is this one?

While a Hearts move would be a feasible one if Paterson was to leave Wednesday when his deal expires, it recently emerged that the hope to tie him down to a new deal. That seems more likely after promotion too.