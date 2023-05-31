UPDATED: The Middlesbrough summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Middlesbrough are bound to be busy in this summer’s transfer window, as they mount another promotion push under Michael Carrick.

Boro finished in 4th place of the table but crashed out of the play-offs to Coventry City. It was still an impressive season from Middlesbrough though, and an even more impressive turnaround under Carrick who took charge when Boro were slumped near the bottom of the table.

But with three big Premier League teams joining the roster for next season, Middlesbrough will need to be really active in the summer transfer window if they want to be in contention again next season.

Here we look at all the latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Chuba Akpom

Middlesbrough’s star striker Chuba Akpom is the most discussed potential departure form the Riverside ahead of the summer, with a number of Premier league teams having been linked with a move for the Championship Player of the Season.

How likely is this one?

When Boro crashed out of the play-offs, it looked inevitable that Akpom would be one of the first to leave this summer. And soon after, reports were starting to reignite Premier League teams’ interest in Akpom. But the most recent suggestion is that Boro might look to keep Akpom at the club going into next season, despite him being out of contract in a year’s time. So Akpom all of a sudden looks to be facing a contested summer, so what happens to him remains to be seen.

Cameron Archer

The Aston Villa man joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and he went on to score 11 and assist six more in the Championship, with Boro said to be keen on re-signing him on loan this summer.

How likely is this one?

This is a tricky one. With Villa now playing in Europe next season, they might make a few summer signings which could further push Archer down the pecking order. But after his impressive Boro spell, expect Unai Emery to want to take a look at Archer before going into next season. Archer’s future looks to be up in the air right now.

Zack Steffen

Middlesbrough are keen on re-signing another loan player in Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

How likely is this one?

Steffen said earlier in the season that he doesn’t think his future lies at City, but whether or not City would sanction another loan move remains to be seen. They might fancy a permanent sale and if that’s the case then Steffen will have suitors, with interest in Germany right now. Boro might prefer a loan move, potentially with a view to buying, but this one could come down to finances and whether Boro have enough to buy Steffen and any other players they want to sign.

Hayden Hackney

Recent reports have credited a number of Premier League sides with an interest in Boro youngster Hayden Hackney, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Newcastle United.

How likely is this one?

Hackney is under contract until 2026 and so Boro are under no pressure to sell this summer. But three more years isn’t such a long-term deal for such a young and promising player so expect Boro to be looking into a new deal for Hackney. A sale doesn’t seem very likely this summer given his importance in this Middlesbrough side, but if a big Premier League side puts an equally big offer on the table, it could tempt Boro into selling.

Ethan Galbraith

Recent reports have claimed that Middlesbrough are keen on Manchester United youngster Ethan Galbraith, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

How likely is this one?

This one certainly seems like a realistic bet. Galbraith being a midfielder and coming from United could jump at the chance to sign for Carrick’s Boro, and for Middlesbrough it would be a decent signing for the future. There’s other interest in Galbraith, notably from Sunderland, but Galbraith to the Riverside seems like a solid move all round.

Novatus Miroshi

Daily Mail revealed earlier this month that Boro and Southampton are keen on Zulte Waregem left-back Novatus Miroshi.

How likely is this one?

Nothing has been said about Miroshi since the initial report and so it’s hard to figure out what Boro’s position on a move for the Tanzanian might be. With Southampton still finalising Russell Martin’s appointment, the Saints might have taken a backseat on this transfer pursuit, potentially leaving the door open for Boro if they want him. But as it stands, Miroshi to Middlesbrough doesn’t seem to be gaining any traction.