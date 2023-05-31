UPDATED: The Charlton Athletic summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Charlton Athletic are heading towards another summer of change. But under Dean Holden, it looks like those changes will be positive and long-lasting.

The Addicks eventually finished 10th place of the League One table. It was a steady finish to the campaign for Charlton who looked like they could’ve toyed with relegation at one point in the season, but Holden’s arrival midway through the season certainly steadied the ship.

Since the end of the season, Charlton have cleared the decks, letting go several first-team players. Holden has also suggested that his summer transfer business is well underway and so fans should be looking forward to a busy summer at The Valley.

Here we look at all the latest Charlton Athletic summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Alfie May

Charlton Athletic have recently been linked with a move for Cheltenham Town’s prolific striker Alfie May.

How likely is this one?

May has a number of suitors in the Championship and in League One. Charlton are joined by the likes of Derby County, Birmingham City, Millwall, and Wrexham in this particular transfer chase and so straight away it’d be a difficult one for Holden to pull off. It’s said that May’s situation could be sorted in the ‘next week or so’ and given that Holden and Charlton look to be sorting their transfer dealings early, putting two and two together could suggest that Charlton are making an effort to sign him. This one remains up in the air.

Tayo Edun

Charlton Athletic and Cardiff City have been linked with a summer move for Blackburn Rovers’ out of favour defender Tayo Edun.

How likely is this one?

Edun was linked Charlton back in January and so it definitely seems like there’s an interest here. But Edun has interest from the Championship in Cardiff and from overseas too, so it won’t be an easy move for Charlton at all. Edun though is proven at League One level and seemingly up for sale, so it looks like a very realistic and possible summer move for Charlton.

Gwion Edwards

It was recently claimed that Charlton Athletic and League One rivals Bristol Rovers are keen on a summer move for Gwion Edwards, who is set to leave Wigan Athletic as a free agent this summer.

How likely is this one?

It certainly seems like a move that makes sense. And it seems like a realistic one on the surface given his availability and his Football League experience. He’s impressed in the past for teams like Ipswich Ton and Peterborough United, but whether he’s a player that fits Holden’s recruitment philosophy remains to be seen – it seems like Holden would prefer younger, fresher players, but Edwards would bring a degree of experience to the side and so it seems like a possible move for the Addicks.