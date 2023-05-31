UPDATED: The Birmingham City summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Birmingham City enjoyed a relatively decent 2022/23 season. But John Eustace needs to be hard at work this summer to ensure Blues can keep on a positive track.

Birmingham City are going to be in for a busy summer transfer window. The club are losing a number of loan players who became key players last season, leaving plenty of gaps in the Blues’ starting XI.

And with the summer transfer window officially set to open next month, there’s been a handful of Birmingham City transfer rumours in headlines.

Here we look at the recent Birmingham City summer transfer rumours and discuss the likelihood of each deal materialising…

Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham has been heavily linked with a £3million move to Championship rivals Sunderland.

How likely is this one?

This one seems like a done deal. Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that the 17-year-old was expected to be travelling to Sunderland this week in order to complete his medical.

Alfie May

At the start of the month, Birmingham City were credited with an interest in Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May.

How likely is this one?

This isn’t the time that May has been linked with Blues and so it certainly seems like the club has an interest. But there’s other teams interested including Millwall, and a more recent report has seemingly narrowed the race down to Derby County and Charlton Athletic, so as things stand this one doesn’t look all that likely.

Yan Dhanda

Earlier this month, The Sun revealed that Birmingham City are among the Football League clubs keeping tabs on ex-Liverpool man Yan Dhanda ahead of the summer transfer window.

How likely is this one?

Dhanda has enjoyed a strong season north of the border and now it looks like he could return south of it. The amount of competition Blues seem to face for this one is the first obstacle, but Eustace definitely needs an attacking replacement after seeing Hannibal Mejbri return to Manchester United. Whilst a move seems possible, Ross County still have two games of their season left and so a Dhanda move won’t come about til later next month.

Dion Sanderson

Blues are said to be exploring a permanent move for Wolves loan man Dion Sanderson.

How likely is this one?

This could potentially be Blues’ signing of the summer. It’s clear that they want to sign him permanently after his impressive showing on loan in the 2022/23 campaign, and with Wolves now remaining in the Premier League it seems like they could be willing to let Sanderson go. Birmingham City seem to be making their move early and given how well Sanderson has done at the club, a return is stating to look quite likely.