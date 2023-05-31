UPDATED: The 5 Derby County summer transfer rumours and the likelihood of each deal materialising

Derby County are gearing up for another season of League One football and it will be hoped they can strengthen in the summer transfer window.

The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs after losing to Sheffield Wednesday on the final day while Peterborough United beat Barnsley to sneak in ahead of them.

Paul Warne and co will be hoping to leave nothing to chance this time around but with some financial restraints persisting, they’ll have to be shrewd where possible. Here, we look at the five transfer rumours to emerge in recent weeks and assess the likelihood of each one materialising…

Alfie May

May enjoyed another strong season with Cheltenham Town and with an exit on the cards, Derby County are among the sides said to be showing interest in his services.

How likely is this one?

While a move is almost certain, Derby might struggle to get it done. You would think someone with 20 goals in 39 games for a team towards the bottom of the division could make a Championship move but Charlton Athletic are said to be favourites to sign the striker.

Sean Clare

Versatile ace Clare is out of contract with Charlton Athletic this summer and the Rams are reportedly alongside QPR and Cardiff City in eyeing a move for his services.

How likely is this one?

Again, Clare is heading for pastures new but time will tell just where he ends up. Championship competition could make this a tough one for Derby but he certainly seems a feasible signing for the Rams.

Charlie Lindsay

Youngster Lindsay has been in strong form for Rangers’ B team but as he looks to find first-team opportunities elsewhere, he could be on the move. Sunderland and Derby County have both been linked (Daily Record, Transfer News Live, 15.05.23, 17:33).

How likely is this one?

Lindsay certainly seems like a realistic signing for Warne’s side but as said before, Championship interest from Sunderland could make a deal tougher to pull off. He’s another decent target for the Rams to have in mind though.

Sonny Bradley

Towering centre-back Bradley is leaving Premier League-bound Luton Town this summer, piquing the interests of Derby County and Hull City as free agency awaits.

How likely is this one?

This would be an impressive signing for the Rams and there’s no doubt that they need options at the back. Bradley should have plenty of options but this is a move you could see coming off.

Eiran Cashin

Last but not least, Norwich City are said to be eyeing Derby County defensive star Cashin. He broke through in their relegation season and has cemented himself as a key player for the Rams since.

How likely is this one?

Of those at Pride Park who could make a step up, Cashin is perhaps the most promising of the lot. He’d be a great player to retain but if the money is right, this seems like a feasible move.