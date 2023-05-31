‘There’ll be some change’ – Rob Edwards discusses Luton Town’s summer transfer plans ahead of PL campaign

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has suggested that his side will approach the summer transfer window with a bit more caution, after the Hatters secured promotion to the Premier League.

Luton Town beat Coventry City in the play-off final last weekend, securing their fairy tale return to the Premier League. It marks an incredible rise from non-league to the top flight and winning the play-off final also gives Luton Town a much-needed financial boost.

It’s thought that Luton will receive an increase in revenue of at least £135million over the course of the next three seasons after securing promotion to the Premier League, though it’s been widely reported that the Hatters will have to spend a chunk of that on refurbishing part of their historic Kenilworth Road stadium.

And despite this huge cash injection, Luton boss Edwards says that his side won’t go on a huge spending spree this summer.

He told Luton Today:

“Our board won’t allow our club to ever be in the kind of position that we were in just over a decade ago, so we’re not going to go mental.

“What we’ll have to do is play to our strengths, which is what we’ve tried to keep doing since we’ve come in. Of course there’ll be some change and there’ll be some recruitment, of course. We want to be competitive and we realise that it’s going to be the biggest challenge ever, we get that.”