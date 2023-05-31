Swansea City man’s agent contacts Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and more over possible summer move

Swansea City defender Joel Latibeaudiere’s representatives have been in contract with Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and two other unnamed Championship clubs, as per the Swansea Independent.

Latibeaudiere’s situation has been well-documented ahead of the summer transfer window. His Swansea City contract expires at the end of the season and as it stands, he’ll be heading for pastures new when that deal runs out.

The versatile 23-year-old has been an important figure for the Swans, playing 79 times for the club since joining from Manchester City three years ago.

Now, the Swansea Independent has revealed that Latibeaudiere’s agent has been in contact with some potential suitors ahead of his contract expiry. They state newly-promoted trio Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle are among the teams spoken too, while there are two other Championship sides that went unnamed.

Latibeaudiere was offered a deal of £7,900-a-week but opted to reject the terms.

On the move?

After turning down the contract offer, it seems for all intents and purposes they Latibeaudiere is heading for pastures new.

He’s shown how he can be a valuable player during his time with Swansea and for whoever brings him in this summer, the former Manchester City talent could be a great addition. He can play as a centre-back in a back three or four as well as on the right-hand side as a full-back or wing-back.

Latibeaudiere has a good amount of pedigree to his name and despite being only 23, he’s shown his leadership abilities too. He captained Swansea against Wigan Athletic back in November and also led out England’s Young Lions at a number of age groups during the formative years of his career.