Swansea City man wanted by Leeds United holding out for PL move, report reveals

Departing Swansea City man Ryan Manning ‘has his sights on the Premier League’ amid links to Leeds United, reports Swansea Independent.

Manning, 26, is set to leave Swansea City as a free agent at the end of next month. It comes after a three-year spell with Swansea City and the 2022/23 season just gone has been Manning’s most impressive so far, with the Irishman having featured 43 times in the Championship, scoring five and assisting 10 more.

Going into the summer, Leeds United have been linked with a potential move for Manning. Reports said that they would make a move for Manning regardless of what division they’d be in next season – since then, the Whites have been relegated to the Championship.

An emerging report from Swansea Independent has revealed that Manning ‘has yet to agree any terms’ with Leeds United, and that he ‘has his sights on the Premier League’, potentially playing down a move to Swansea’s Championship rivals for next season.

Manning to Leeds…

A move to Leeds United certainly seems like an option for Manning this summer. But it seems like he’s going to bide his time before deciding his next move.

There could be lower-end Premier League teams keen on Manning – he’s a very good player coming off the back of a very good season in the Championship.

But he’ll need to be wary of leaving his next move too late. If he holds out for a top flight move for too long then he could go into the pre-season without a club, pushing his own preparations back a bit.

So whilst the summer ahead looks set to be an exciting one for Manning, he needs to manage it properly and take his chance when the right one comes up.