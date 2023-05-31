Preston, QPR, Rotherham United all keen on midfielder who is set to leave League One club

Preston North End, QPR, and Rotherham United are all keen on departing Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Lewis Wing, reports Darren Witcoop.

Wing, 27, is set to leave Wycombe Wanderers as a free agent this summer. It comes as a surprise given his impressive showing in the 2022/23 League One season, in which Wing scored nine and assisted six more from central midfield.

But it looks like the former Middlesbrough man could seal a Championship return this summer, with journalist Witcoop revealing on Twitter that Championship trio Preston, QPR, and Rotherham United are all keen on a summer swoop for the Englishman:

Preston are keen on free agent midfielder Lewis Wing, who is leaving Wycombe this summer, as a potential

replacement for Daniel Johnson. Rotherham in the mix while QPR, with ex-Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth in charge, also in the running as he eyes a reunion. #PNE ##RUFC #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 31, 2023

Wing spent time with Rotherham United during the 2020/21 season and was then signed by current QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe during the 2021/22 season, before prevailing under Ainsworth during the 2022/23 season just gone.

Wing has 329 career appearances to his name and is perhaps best known for his five-year spell at Middlesbrough between 2017 and 2022, where he racked up 92 appearances, scoring 14 goals in all competitions, with many of them being trademark Wing strikes from distance.

A shrewd signing…

As far as free agents go, there won’t be many better than Wing available this summer. He’s vastly experienced in Football League and he’s arguably coming off the back of his best season to date, having been in prolific form for a Wycombe side who narrowly missed out on a spot in the top six this season.

Preston, QPR, and Rotherham would all be good moves for Wing, though a reunion with Ainsworth could be a shrewd bet for all parties – both Wing and Ainsworth will know what to expect from the other and with central options not in great supply at QPR, Wing could get some regular game time in the Championship.

This move is certainly one to keep an eye on this season.