Portsmouth and Bradford City among sides keen out of contract League Two star

Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Bradford City are all showing interest in out of contract Crewe Alexandra forward Dan Agyei, as per Darren Witcoop.

Agyei caught the eye over the 2022/23 campaign but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it seems the 25-year-old will be heading for pastures new when his deal comes to an end.

He netted 16 goals and provided five assists in 52 games for Crewe across all competitions, mainly playing as a striker but also drifting out to the left and right-wing at times. Now, new claims of interest have emerged from Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop.

Speaking on Twitter, he states that Portsmouth, Burton Albion and Bradford City are all admirers of Agyei as Crewe accept that he will likely move on this summer.

Crewe are resigned to in-demand forward Dan Agyei leaving this summer. Portsmouth and Burton among the League One sides with interest. Bradford also monitoring. #pompey #bafc #burtonalbion #CreweAlex #bradfordcity #bantams — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 30, 2023

Reports back in March claimed Pompey were keen along with a host of other EFL clubs and it seems a move is in the offing.

Destined for a step up?

Agyei has proven himself in League Two and with third-tier clubs said to be keen, it seems the chance will be there for him to jump back up a level again. He’s played 118 times in League One before and after a prolific first season in League Two, he’ll be keen to prove he can cut it in a higher league.

As a free agent, he’s one of the many shrewd signings there to be had this summer but it remains to be seen just where he heads.

He’ll offer dynamism and versatility to whoever he joins and if he can build on this prolific season, Agyei could become a player to watch next season.