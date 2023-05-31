Port Vale among League One clubs eyeing released Coventry City man

Coventry City’s departing striker Tyler Walker has drawn interest from League One sides including Port Vale, according to Darren Witcoop.

Coventry City confirmed on Tuesday that Walker would be among the players leaving the club this summer. His deal is expiring three years after signing from Nottingham Forest and following 12 goals in 72 appearances, he’ll be heading for pastures new.

Walker has previously enjoyed prolific loan spells further down the EFL ladder with Mansfield Town and Lincoln City and now, as he prepares for free agency, he’s said to be drawing League One interest.

Sunday Mirror Sports’ Witcoop has revealed on Twitter that Port Vale are among the third-tier sides keen on Walker.

Their fear is that they won’t be able to offer the same finances that other sides will have at their disposal, so it remains to be seen if their interest can develop into anything more serious as time passes.

A fresh start needed…

Coventry would have hoped their 2020 swoop for Walker would have been fruitful but after three years on the books with the Sky Blues, an exit seems best for all.

The striker hasn’t been able to find form at Championship level and with game time likely to be limited moving forward, Walker looks better off looking for a fresh start ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

As touched on before, the 26-year-old has been a prolific striker before in both League One and League Two and if someone can get the best out of him again, they’ll have a potent striker on their hands. It awaits to be seen just where he ends up though, with Port Vale the only admirer named thus far.