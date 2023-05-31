Plymouth Argyle want impressive League One midfielder, report claims

Plymouth Argyle are keen on Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 31.05.23, 15:29).

Plymouth Argyle are gearing up for life back in the Championship and while promotion will surely boost their budget, the Pilgrims will likely be operating on one of the division’s smaller budgets.

It means that Steven Schumacher and the Argyle hierarchy will have to be shrewd where possible. Free transfers will be a key way for the club to strengthen their ranks and reports are now claiming they have their sights on out of contract star Terry Taylor.

As per the Daily Record, Plymouth want to bring Taylor up from League One with them after a starring stint with Burton Albion. The 21-year-old has been out with injury since February but in his time with the Brewers, he’s become one of the division’s most eye-catching midfielders and arguably Burton’s most important player.

His contract is up this summer and with a deal yet to be signed, Plymouth could sign Taylor for nothing.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Ready for a step up?

While his season was curtailed early on due to injury, Taylor is definitely up there as one of League One’s better central midfielders. At just 21, he’s got plenty of time to get better too and with Argyle, he could do just that.

Aberdeen-born Taylor is a regular at U21s level for Wales and offers a creative threat from deep. He managed five assists in 33 games across all competitions before his season was ended, playing either as a defensive midfielder or slightly further forward as a no.8.

He’s a well-rounded midfielder with a good range of passing but isn’t afraid to show the tenacious side of his game either, tackling when necessary and reading the game well.

Taylor could be an ideal addition to Plymouth’s midfield ranks and with his contract up, a move for him would be a cheap way to add more cover and competition to Schumacher’s engine room.