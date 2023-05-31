Out of contract Portsmouth man enters talks over Israel move

Portsmouth’s departing centre-back Clark Robertson has opened talks over a possible move to Maccabi Petah Tikva, according to the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 31.05.23, 10:50am).

Portsmouth confirmed earlier this month that club captain Robertson would be leaving Fratton Park at the end his contract.

The 29-year-old has been with Pompey since the summer of 2021, when he signed from Rotherham United. He went on to play 56 times for the club across all competitions but after a spell on the sidelines earlier this year, game time was more limited under John Mousinho.

Now, it has been reported that Robertson is drawing some pretty left-field interest.

The Daily Record says that the free agent-to-be is wanted in Israel by newly-promoted side Maccabi Petah Tikva and talks have already begun over a possible move. Robertson is currently weighing up options though as while talks have been held with the Israeli outfit, he also has interest from clubs in England and Scotland.

A new chapter awaits…

Robertson’s summer exit from Portsmouth opens the door for him to start afresh elsewhere and regardless of where he ends up, it will mark the start of a new chapter in his career. Interest from Scotland and England seemed inevitable given that he has plenty of experience both sides of the border but a move to Israel would present a completely new challenge for the player.

The left-footed centre-back can still be a key player for an EFL side, boasting plenty of experience and leadership abilities. He has shown he could still do a job in League One and could be a really strong signing for a promotion-chasing League Two side.

With talks beginning over a move to Israel though, it could be that we see Robertson embark on a new challenge elsewhere after his Portsmouth exit.