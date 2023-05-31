Opinion: Departing Arsenal youngster could be Birmingham City’s Trusty 2.0

Birmingham City go into this summer’s transfer window with a few voids in their starting XI, notably left by their departing loan players.

And one of the loan players leaving this summer, and leaving a huge gap in the starting XI behind him is Player of the Season Auston Trusty. The American centre-back signed on loan from Arsenal last summer and quickly became a key player for John Eustace’s side, racking up 44 Championship appearances for Blues who eventually finished in 17th place of the table.

His departure, along with the Dion Sanderson’s loan coming to an end and the likes of Maxime Colin and Harlee Dean seeing their contracts come to an end leaves Blues’ defence particularly light – reports though have claimed that Birmingham City are in talks to sign Sanderson permanently from Wolves.

Defensive additions are needed and after seeing how well Trusty performed in the 2022/23 season, Blues could well return to Arsenal for some new names and one who’s set to be available is Zach Awe.

The 19-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer and Mike McGrath says that he’s going to leave in a bid to find first-team football – McGrath also says that Awe has Championship suitors going into the summer transfer window.

He’s only ever played in the Premier League 2 and in the EFL Trophy for the Gunners, but Trusty had only ever played in the MLS prior to his arrival at St Andrew’s.

Available on a free transfer and at a very young age, Awe could be a very good signing for a lot of teams in the second tier and signing him on a free transfer could help Blues move away from their reliance on loan players.

But Eustace and his recruitment team might need to act fast to get this deal across the line, with interest seemingly growing in the Englishman.