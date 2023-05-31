Leicester City eyeing QPR ace as potential James Maddison replacement

QPR playmaker Ilias Chair has emerged as a target for Leicester City, according to Football Insider.

Leicester City are heading for the Championship after a dismal 2022/23 campaign. Few had them down to struggle but after a campaign to forget, the Foxes’ time in the Premier League has come to an end.

It means a busy summer could be on the cards and plenty of star men could head for pastures new.

Among those surely certain to head elsewhere is England international James Maddison and now, according to Football Insider, City already have a potential replacement in mind.

Leicester are claimed to be eyeing up QPR star Chair as a possible option for when Maddison departs. The Morocco international is under contract with the R’s until the summer of 2025 and impressed again in a tough season for the West London outfit.

Playing in a range of attacking roles, Chair managed five goals and nine assists in 40 Championship games.

Early targets on the radar…

For Leicester City, they could be better off getting players off the books sooner rather than later to ensure they have ample time to bring in replacements. They should have irons in the fire soon and Chair makes for a good target.

From QPR’s perspective, they’ll be determined to hold onto the academy graduate given their own hopes of pushing away from the bottom end of the table but given that they might need a cash influx to make their own signings, Chair could certainly raise a good amount.

It awaits to be seen if Leicester’s interest develops into anything serious but you’d fancy the Foxes to have the financial backing to get a deal done if they wish.